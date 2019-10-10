Erdoğan urges EU countries on Operation Peace Spring

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday vowed to open doors for Syrian refugees to Europe if EU sees Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria as an occupation.

"WE'LL OPEN THE DOORS"

"Hey EU, wake up. I say it again: if you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you," Erdoğan said during a speech to lawmakers.

He also stated that Turkey’s military operation would add to Syria’s territorial integrity by tackling YPG terror forces’ efforts to take control of the Syria’s northeasters areas.

The remarks come after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Ankara “must cease the ongoing military operation” in the area.