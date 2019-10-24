taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan urges the world against YPG terror

President Erdoğan stated that a safe zone in northern Syria will allow nearly 2 million Syrian refugees to return to their homes.

24.10.2019
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday urged the world to understand that YPG/PKK terror group is as dangerous as Daesh.

"THE WORLD NEEDS TO SEE THE TRUE NATURE OF THIS TERROR GROUP"

"For democracy, rule of law and human rights, I invite the whole world to see, accept and take a position. YPG/PKK is as dangerous a terrorist organization as Daesh," Erdoğan said, at a ceremony for new district governors in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan urges the world against YPG terror

He reiterated that Turkey does not have any problem with its Kurdish brothers, but rather with terrorist organizations.

Erdoğan urges the world against YPG terror

