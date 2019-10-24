Erdoğan urges the world against YPG terror

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday urged the world to understand that YPG/PKK terror group is as dangerous as Daesh.

"THE WORLD NEEDS TO SEE THE TRUE NATURE OF THIS TERROR GROUP"

"For democracy, rule of law and human rights, I invite the whole world to see, accept and take a position. YPG/PKK is as dangerous a terrorist organization as Daesh," Erdoğan said, at a ceremony for new district governors in the capital Ankara.

He reiterated that Turkey does not have any problem with its Kurdish brothers, but rather with terrorist organizations.