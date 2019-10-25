taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan urges US to extradite PKK ringleader to Turkey

President Erdoğan said the Operation Peace Spring was named so due to the existence of large numbers of springs to the east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

AA | 25.10.2019 - 10:13..
YPG/PKK terrorist ringleader Ferhat Abdi Sahin, codenamed Mazloum Kobani, is wanted by Interpol with a red notice, and the US should hand him over to Ankara, Turkey's president said Thursday.

Speaking live on Turkey's state-run broadcaster TRT, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the country has been harassed by terrorists in northern Syria for eight years.

TURKISH DELEGATION WILL VISIT SYRIA

Erdoğan underlined that some NATO countries armed the YPG/PKK terror group, and that Germany, France and the US met the leaders of the terrorist organization.

"Russia urged Turkey to enter Syria's Ayn al-Arab [Kobani], whereas the US requested the opposite," he said. He said a Turkish delegation would visit the US on Nov. 13 to discuss recent developments in northern Syria, now-lifted US sanctions on Turkey and bilateral ties.

Reiterating that Turkey had no issues with Kurdish people, Erdoğan said: "Kurds are our brothers, we do not have problems with them, we fight only terrorists." Erdoğan said the Operation Peace Spring was named so due to the existence of large numbers of springs to the east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

He reiterated that the international community had been informed on Turkey's anti-terror operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria. He stressed that Turkey could still hit terrorists beyond the safe zone, underlining that the country was acting on an anti-Daesh strategy in Syria.

