taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7548
Euro
6.3747
Altın
1460.03
Borsa
108004.3
Gram Altın
270.325
Bitcoin
42008.49

Erdoğan vetoes law proposes delay of installation of filters

The law vetoed by President Erdoğan due to environmental concerns would have postponed the installation of filters on 15 thermal power plants across Turkey.

AA | 03.12.2019 - 09:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vetoed a law Monday that would have delayed the installation of filters on thermal power plants, according to the spokesman for the country’s ruling party.

"THE REGULATION WAS NOT APPROPRIATE"

“Our president did not find the regulation appropriate and vetoed it,” Omer Celik, spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, told a news conference during a meeting of the party’s central executive committee in the capital, Ankara.

Erdoğan vetoes law proposes delay of installation of filters

He said an item of an omnibus law approved by parliament on Nov. 21 postponed the obligation to install filters on 15 thermal power plants that cause air pollution for 2.5 years and the regulation had been awaiting the president’s approval.

Erdoğan vetoes law proposes delay of installation of filters

Noting that the energy sector is of great importance and that they decided to protect the assets and further improve them, Celik added that Erdoğan found it unnecessary to give another 2.5 years to the plant owners, who had not installed the filters in seven years.

“Because there is no firm opinion that something that has not been done in seven years will be done in a new period of time given to them,” he added.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tekirdağ'da SGK'yı zarara uğratan 46 kişi yakalandı

Tekirdağ'da SGK'yı zarara uğratan 46 kişi yakalandı

194
Ece Seçkin: Boy kompleksim yok

Ece Seçkin: Boy kompleksim yok

38
ABD'de Türkiye'ye yaptırımlar tekrar gündeme geldi

ABD'de Türkiye'ye yaptırımlar tekrar gündeme geldi

45
Emmanuel Adebayor Kayserispor'dan ayrıldı

Emmanuel Adebayor Kayserispor'dan ayrıldı

11
Rusya ile Çin arasında devasa doğalgaz hattı açıldı

Rusya ile Çin arasında devasa doğalgaz hattı açıldı

31
Sahte peygamberin gömüldüğü mezarlığa yoğun talep

Sahte peygamberin gömüldüğü mezarlığa yoğun talep

61
Küçükçekmece'de kadına şiddet afişleri tepki çekti

Küçükçekmece'de kadına şiddet afişleri tepki çekti

64
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir