taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0782
Euro
6.7732
Altın
1640.55
Borsa
112653.78
Gram Altın
320.602
Bitcoin
54283.88

Erdoğan visit Moscow to discuss urgent Idlib cease-fire

Turkey recently launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib after an attack by the Bashar al-Assad regime martyred 34 Turkish soldiers.

AA | 05.03.2020 - 10:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Russia aims to reach an immediate cease-fire in Syria's restive province of Idlib, Turkey's presidential spokesman said Wednesday.

"TURKEY'S POSITION IS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR ON THE ISSUE"

"On the way to Moscow, our main aim is immediate cease-fire within the framework of the Idlib agreement we signed with the Russian Federation,” Ibrahim Kalin told a press conference following a Cabinet meeting in capital Ankara.

Noting that Ankara has comprehensive relations with Russia, Kalin said that Turkey wishes to reach an agreement under a common understanding especially on Idlib, however, Turkey’s position is “absolutely clear” on the issue.

Erdoğan visit Moscow to discuss urgent Idlib cease-fire

Kalin reiterated that Turkey is not in Syria for territorial gains, but to pave the way for a political process and to protect the civilians. Kalin went on to say that for the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees the condition on ground has to be favorable.

'Turkey’s drone use puts forward new military doctrine'
- For first time in the world, Turkey uses drones as primary element in air strikes in Syria's Idlib, says defense expert

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) - Turkey’s extensive deployment of armed drones in its fight against Syrian regime forces in Idlib province has put forward a "new military doctrine in the world," said a defense expert.

"For the first time in the world, drones were used as the primary element in air strikes during Turkey's Operation Spring Shield," said Bahri Mert Demirel, a defense industry expert in Turkey.

The use of drones in Syria in this manner "has put forward a new military doctrine not only in Turkey but also in the world's literature on warfare," he told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield on Sunday after 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in Idlib in an airstrike by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late February. The soldiers were stationed there as part of a deal reached in 2018 with Russia to protect the civilian population and counter-terrorist groups.

Turkey previously used armed drones in Syria during Operation Euphrates Shield (2016), Operation Olive Branch (2018) and Operation Peace Spring (2019), but in these operations, the drones were deployed before operations to launch intense air attacks, he said.

For the first time, Turkey used armed drones as the primary element in Operation Spring Shield, he said, adding Turkey’s armed forces have not yet launched a ground attack in Idlib as part of the operation.

Turkish forces have neutralized 3,138 regime elements in Syria since the start of Operation Spring Shield and destroyed 151 tanks, 47 howitzers, three jets, eight helicopters, three drones and eight air defense systems, according to the Defense Ministry.

 

- Drone usage

Speaking on the purpose of using drones on the battlefield, Demirel said in general, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are intended to be used as close air support.

Apart from this, they are used to gather electronic and signals intelligence and are also deployed as a support element for other air force elements, said Demirel, who has authored several research papers on the defense industry.

He said drones have been used for years to hit targets on the ground.

When it comes to Turkey's Operation Spring Shield, drones took the leading role while other types of fighter aircraft were of secondary importance, he said, adding Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft were only used in a limited manner.

During the Operation Spring Shield, Ankara has deployed both Bayraktar TB2 and Anka model UAVs, he said.

 

- Vital role of electronic warfare systems

Demirel also underlined that Turkey's electronic warfare systems have played a vital role in allowing Turkish armed drones to destroy Syrian air defense systems despite Idlib's airspace being closed.

Video footage circulated on social media and claimed to have been shared by the Turkish Defense Ministry showed that an active Russian-made Pantsir air defense system was successfully destroyed by Turkish military drones in Operation Spring Shield.

"Pantsir could not perform its duty in Syria because Turkey carried out very serious electronic warfare and deployed radar electronic attack systems including KORAL to intercept and deceive radar systems in Syria," he said.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s armed forces currently do not have drones that are capable of launching air to air attacks on Russian and Syrian aircraft.

Turkey realized its program of developing and producing drones over a short span of 10 years. With these products, the Turkish armed forces have gained serious experience through operations in Syria and Iraq.

Turkey has the most extensive operational capabilities and experience in the use of drones among European countries.

 

- Turkey's operations in Syria

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable locals to live peaceful lives: Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring.

Turkey announced on Sunday a new offensive in northwestern Syria, Operation Spring Shield. It came after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens injured in an Assad regime airstrike last month in the Idlib de-escalation zone just across Turkey’s southern border.

In 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression were expressly prohibited.

But the regime and its allies, including Iranian-backed forces, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the territory.

More than 1,300 civilians have been killed in the de-escalation zone in such attacks, sending 1.7 million refugees towards Turkey's border with Syria.

droneIdlibOperation Spring ShieldSyriaTurkeyUAVsunmanned aerial vehiclesUnmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle
Muhabir Faruk Zorlu
Redaktör George Albert Bernard
Yayınlayan Metin Semiz

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey to hold coronavirus video call with 9 countries
No coronavirus cases have yet been confirmed in Turkey.
Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements in Idlib
Assad regime attacks martyred two Turkish soldiers and wounded six others in Idlib, said a ministry statement.
At least 135,000 migrants reach Europe, minister says
Thousands of irregular migrants have flocked to Edirne to make their way into Europe after Turkey’s announcement of opening borders.
Turkish coast guards rescue 78 migrants off Aegean coast
Turkey continues to be a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe escaping from inhuman conditions.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Soylu: Yunanistan binlerce FETÖ'cüye sınırını açtı
Soylu: Yunanistan binlerce FETÖ'cüye sınırını açtı
158
Süper Salı'nın galibi Biden, Trump'ın rakibi
Süper Salı'nın galibi Biden, Trump'ın rakibi
26
Kim Jong-un'un kız kardeşi, ilk kez resmi açıklama yaptı
Kim Jong-un'un kız kardeşi, ilk kez resmi açıklama yaptı
66
İsrail basınından BAE'li prens koronaya yakalandı iddiası
İsrail basınından BAE'li prens koronaya yakalandı iddiası
251
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan bugün Moskova'ya gidiyor
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan bugün Moskova'ya gidiyor
137
CHP'li Engin Özkoç'un yumruk yediği an
CHP'li Engin Özkoç'un yumruk yediği an
213
Türk ve Hollanda narkotik polisinden ortak operasyonlar
Türk ve Hollanda narkotik polisinden ortak operasyonlar
25
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir