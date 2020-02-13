taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan visits Pakistan to attend high-level meeting

During his visit, President Erdoğan will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

AA | 13.02.2020 - 16:04..
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday arrived in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on a two-day official visit.

PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER WELCOMED PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan together with his Cabinet members welcomed the Turkish president, accompanied by a high level delegation, at Nur Khan Airbase, a military base used to receive foreign government officials.

The First Lady, Emine Erdoğan, is also accompanying the president.

Erdoğan visits Pakistan to attend high-level meeting

Two children presented bouquets to the president and the first lady. Pakistan’s premier himself drove the president to the Prime Minister House, where a guard of honor is to be presented.

Erdoğan visits Pakistan to attend high-level meeting

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan together with his Cabinet members welcomed the Turkish president, accompanied by a high level delegation, at Nur Khan Airbase.

Erdogan will co-chair a high-level meeting with Khan during his visit -- fourth since 2002, and second since he became president. The Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will also be attended by senior politicians and Cabinet members from both sides.

Erdoğan visits Pakistan to attend high-level meeting

At the conclusion of the session, a joint declaration will be signed, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“A number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout," the statement added.

