Erdoğan warns US to ensure YPG's withdrawal process

The Turkish president has said Ankara expects US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria, warns Turkey may resume operation otherwise.

"US MUST KEEP ITS PROMISES"

Speaking at an anti-smoking program held in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Our expectance from our American allies is to keep their promises this time."





The Turkish leader added that a total of 765 YPG/PKK terrorists, including seniors, were neutralized as part of country’s counter-terrorism campaign in northern Syria.