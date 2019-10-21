taraftar değil haberciyiz
Erdoğan warns US to ensure YPG's withdrawal process

Turkish President expresses Turkey's commitment to the withdrawal pact.

AA | 21.10.2019 - 09:25..
The Turkish president has said Ankara expects US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria, warns Turkey may resume operation otherwise.

"US MUST KEEP ITS PROMISES"

Speaking at an anti-smoking program held in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Our expectance from our American allies is to keep their promises this time."



The Turkish leader added that a total of 765 YPG/PKK terrorists, including seniors, were neutralized as part of country’s counter-terrorism campaign in northern Syria.

