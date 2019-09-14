taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6867
Euro
6.2942
Altın
1488.41
Borsa
103071.8
Gram Altın
272.156
Bitcoin
58697.42

Erdoğan: We can purchase Patriots from US

President Erdoğan reiterated that Turkey would take care of itself if Washington continued its current stance on Turkey's exclusion from the F-35 fighter jet program.

AA | 14.09.2019 - 12:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Ankara will discuss purchasing US Patriot missiles in a meeting between the two countries' leaders later this month, Turkey's president said on Friday.

"I said no matter what package of... S-400s we get, we can buy from you a certain amount of Patriots," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the Reuters news agency in an interview in Istanbul. "But I said we have to see conditions that at least match up to the S-400s," added Erdoğan.

"US DOESN'T WANT TO HURT ITS ALLY"

Erdoğan had earlier talked about buying Patriots with US Donald Trump in a telephone call and the two will discuss the issue in more detail at the UN General Assembly meetings in New York later this month.

Erdoğan: We can purchase Patriots from US

"In my opinion a country like the U.S. will not want to hurt its ally Turkey any more. This is not a rational behavior," Erdoğan said, who expressed hope that his personal bond with Trump would overcome the current crisis between two countries. "This is not an offense, but a defense system. Turkey's needs such a defense system," he said.

Erdoğan: We can purchase Patriots from US

Underlining that Trump blames the Obama administration for refusal to sign a deal with Turkey to sell the Patriot missile system, Erdoğan said: "It is impossible to think that threats of sanctions reflect reality."

Highlighting that Russia supports Turkey in the defense industry, Erdogan stressed that Russia offered Turkey to sell fighter jets Su-57 and Su-35.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Maltepe'de kolonlarında çatlaklar oluşan bina boşaltıldı

Maltepe'de kolonlarında çatlaklar oluşan bina boşaltıldı

76
Hakemden top toplayıcı çocuğa ceza

Hakemden top toplayıcı çocuğa ceza

160
Trump'tan Sisi'ye: Nerede benim favori diktatörüm

Trump'tan Sisi'ye: Nerede benim favori diktatörüm

60
Trabzonspor'da Obi Mikel krizi yaşanıyor

Trabzonspor'da Obi Mikel krizi yaşanıyor

126
Çankırı'da art arda depremler

Çankırı'da art arda depremler

60
ABD'li Müslüman belediye başkanına Türkiye tatili sorgusu

ABD'li Müslüman belediye başkanına Türkiye tatili sorgusu

28
Pilot nişanlısı Ece Seçkin'e Porsche hediye etti

Pilot nişanlısı Ece Seçkin'e Porsche hediye etti

65
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir