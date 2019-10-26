Erdoğan: World should respect Turkey's security concerns

Turkey’s president on Saturday urged the world to respect its security concerns and to support its projects to ensure the return of Syrian refugees.

TERRORISTS WILL PULL BACK

Speaking at a meeting of football officials in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan again stressed the deadline set this week for YPG/PKK terrorists to pull back from northern Syria.

If northern Syria is not cleared of terrorists by the end of the 150 hours allotted, Turkey will clear it single-handedly, said Erdoğan.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.