taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.685
Euro
6.2312
Altın
1517.61
Borsa
102395.3
Gram Altın
278.268
Bitcoin
47958.3

Erdoğan’s offer to supply safe zone for 3M Syrians

Turkish president's offer to resettle 3M Syrians from Turkey, Europe, and other countries if the zone is extended.

AA Özel Haber | 25.09.2019 - 18:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The safe zone touted by Turkey’s leader during his address to the UN General Assembly could resettle millions of Syrians in an area stretching 480 kilometers along the country’s border with Syria.

A 30-KM WIDE AREA

On Tuesday, ErdoĞan told the UN General Assembly that a peace corridor on Turkey's border with Syria will enable the resettlement of some one to two million Syrians who fled the country. He added that if the zone is extended to the Deir ez-Zor-Raqqa line, the number would reach 3 million Syrians, including ones from Turkey, Europe, and other countries.

Erdoğan’s offer to supply safe zone for 3M Syrians

The 30-km wide area includes the settlements of Jarabulus, Manbij, Ayn al-Arab (Kobani), Tal Abyad, Suluk, Ras al-Ayn, Darbasiyah, Amude, Qamishli, and al-Malikiyah.

Erdoğan’s offer to supply safe zone for 3M Syrians

The M4 highway, which connects Syria’s east to its west, constitutes the border for the safe zone. Including the M4 in the safe zone aims to block YPG/PKK terrorists from accessing the area and their armed activities in the region.

The terror group is currently using the highway for logistic and trade activities.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Elindeki dövme nedeniyle Alman okuluna alınmayan Türk

Elindeki dövme nedeniyle Alman okuluna alınmayan Türk

574
Adana'da polis aracına bombalı saldırı

Adana'da polis aracına bombalı saldırı

226
İmamoğlu ve Soyer Tarkan konserine gitti

İmamoğlu ve Soyer Tarkan konserine gitti

738
Şeyma Subaşı DJ sevgilisi Guido'dan ayrıldı

Şeyma Subaşı DJ sevgilisi Guido'dan ayrıldı

133
İki kardeşi PKK'nın öldürdüğü kesinleşti

İki kardeşi PKK'nın öldürdüğü kesinleşti

94
Trump'ın azledilme sürecinin ilk resmi girişimi yapıldı

Trump'ın azledilme sürecinin ilk resmi girişimi yapıldı

95
Erdoğan'dan Suriye'yi kalkındırma açıklaması

Erdoğan'dan Suriye'yi kalkındırma açıklaması

524
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir