Erdoğan:Turkey to protect its rights in the Mediterranean

President Erdoğan said on Sunday Turkey is ready to provide Tripoli any military support it needs after Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government signed a security deal.

"We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said. "We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya."





Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in eastern Libya, "is not a legitimate leader...and is representative of an illegal structure," Erdoğan said after meeting in Istanbul with Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya’s Government of National Accord.