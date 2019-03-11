taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.45345
Euro
6.1314
Altın
1297.355
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.359

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

REUTERS | 11.03.2019 - 08:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157

Sunday’s flight left Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8:38 a.m. (0538 GMT), before losing contact with the control tower just a few minutes later at 8:44 a.m.

“There are no survivors,” the airline tweeted alongside a picture of Chief Executive Tewolde GebreMariam holding up a piece of debris inside a large crater at the crash site. “The pilot mentioned that he had difficulties and that he wanted to return,” Tewolde told a news conference.

PILOT HAD AN EXCELLENT FLYING RECORD

The dead included Kenyan, Ethiopian, American, Canadian, French, Chinese, Egyptian, Swedish, British, Dutch, Indian, Slovakian, Austrian, Swedish, Russian, Moroccan, Spanish, Polish, and Israeli citizens.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157

At least four worked for the United Nations, the airline said, and the U.N.’s World Food Program director confirmed his organization had lost staff in the accident.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157 WATCH

The cause of that crash is still under investigation.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157

Ethiopian’s new aircraft had no recorded technical problems and the pilot had an “excellent” flying record, Tewolde said.

“UNSTABLE SPEED”

Flight ET 302, registration number ET-AVJ, crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 km (38 miles) southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, with 149 passengers and eight crew aboard, the airline said.

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157

The flight had unstable vertical speed after take off, the flight tracking website Flightradar24 tweeted.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ezanı ıslıklayanlara protesto yürüyüşü gerçekleşti

Ezanı ıslıklayanlara protesto yürüyüşü gerçekleşti

160
Medel ile Quaresma arasında tansiyon yükseldi

Medel ile Quaresma arasında tansiyon yükseldi

26
Kuveytlilerin en çok sevdiği lider Erdoğan

Kuveytlilerin en çok sevdiği lider Erdoğan

70
Kız arkadaşının eski sevgilisine darp

Kız arkadaşının eski sevgilisine darp

121
Akdeniz'de Türkiye'i by-pass etme planı

Akdeniz'de Türkiye'i by-pass etme planı

28
Gebze-Halkalı demir yolu hattının çalışmaları bitti

Gebze-Halkalı demir yolu hattının çalışmaları bitti

41
Jennifer Lopez nişanlandı

Jennifer Lopez nişanlandı

11
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir