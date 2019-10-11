taraftar değil haberciyiz
Ethiopian PM wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Committee stated that Abiy Ahmed gets the award for efforts to achieve peace and initiative to resolve conflict with Eritrea.

AA | 11.10.2019 - 13:34..
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday.

The prize was given to Abiy for his “efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation and for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea,” a spokeswoman said at the committee’s press conference in Oslo.

ERITREA HAD SECEDED FROM ETHIOPIA IN 1993

“The prize is also meant to recognize all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions,” the statement said. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee hopes that the Nobel Peace Prize will strengthen Prime Minister Abiy in his important work for peace and reconciliation,” it added.

The Nobel Committee said: “Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous country and has East Africa’s largest economy. A peaceful, stable and successful Ethiopia will have many positive side-effects, and will help to strengthen fraternity among nations and peoples in the region. With the provisions of Alfred Nobel’s will firmly in mind, the Norwegian Nobel Committee sees Abiy Ahmed as the person who in the preceding year has

