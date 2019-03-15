taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.47245
Euro
6.2039
Altın
1303.515
Borsa
103304.05
Gram Altın
229.204

EU: Annual inflation up in February

Eurostat says annual inflation among EU28 countries in February was 1.6 pct, up from 1.5 pct in January.

AA | 15.03.2019 - 18:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. Economy
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Consumer prices in the EU rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in February, the bloc's statistic office said on Friday.

THE ANNUAL INFLATION RISE

Eurostat said the 28-member bloc's annual inflation rate surged 0.1 percentage points last month, up from 1.5 percent in January. In February, annual inflation fell in seven member states, remained stable in one, and rose in 19, compared to January. "The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (0.7 percent), Greece, Croatia and Cyprus (all 0.8 percent)," Eurostat said.

EU: Annual inflation up in February

The statistical office noted that the highest annual figures were seen in Romania (4.0 percent), Hungary (3.2 percent), and Latvia with 2.8 percent.

Since 2008, the lowest annual inflation rate in the EU was in January 2015 at minus 0.5 percent when prices were in fact dropping and the highest was seen in July 2008, at 4.4 percent.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

Yeni Zelanda’da 2 camiye silahlı saldırı düzenlendi

335
Yeni Zelanda polisi saldırganların yakalanma anını paylaştı

Yeni Zelanda polisi saldırganların yakalanma anını paylaştı

90
Camiye saldıran teröristin Türk düşmanlığı

Camiye saldıran teröristin Türk düşmanlığı

188
Yeni Zelanda olayı sonrası Ekşi Sözlük'te nefret sözleri

Yeni Zelanda olayı sonrası Ekşi Sözlük'te nefret sözleri

406
Yeni Zelanda saldırganının Türklere tehdit cümleleri

Yeni Zelanda saldırganının Türklere tehdit cümleleri

372
AB, Yeni Zelanda'daki saldırıyı kınadı

AB, Yeni Zelanda'daki saldırıyı kınadı

223
Yeni Zelanda Büyükelçisi: Nefret saldırısı

Yeni Zelanda Büyükelçisi: Nefret saldırısı

98
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir