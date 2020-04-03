taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7078
Euro
7.2512
Altın
1612.77
Borsa
89632.87
Gram Altın
347.397
Bitcoin
46678.61

EU apologises to Italy over coronavirus response

In a letter published in the Italian daily La Repubblica, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said too many EU countries had initially focused on their own problems.

REUTERS |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

EU apologises to Italy over coronavirus response

The head of the European Commission apologised to Italy on Thursday for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, but promised greater help in dealing with the economic fallout.

"EUROPE IS RALLYING TO ITALY'S SIDE"

There has been widespread dismay in Italy over Europe’s response to the pandemic, starting with an initial failure to send medical aid, followed by a refusal amongst northern nations to endorse joint bonds to mitigate the cost of recovery.

Italy, which has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country, said on Thursday its toll had risen by 760 over the last 24 hours to 13,915, slightly up on a day earlier. The number of new cases was steady, growing by 4,668 to 115,242.

EU apologises to Italy over coronavirus response

“They did not realise that we can only defeat this pandemic together, as a Union. This was harmful and could have been avoided,” she wrote, adding: “Today Europe is rallying to Italy’s side.”

The main bone of contention is a request by Italy and eight other countries to issue “recovery bonds” on behalf of all euro zone countries to help fund efforts to rebuild national economies that are expected to dive deep into recession.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish forces neutralize PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Defense Ministry says terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring zone.
Russian authorities report 34 deaths
On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin extended the “non-working period” until April 30 to stem the spread of the virus.
Boeing offers employees voluntary layoffs
The company’s chief executive Dave Calhoun announced that employees of Boeing’s voluntary workforce reduction efforts in a 2 April memo to staff.
World Bank approves emergency coronavirus funds
The World Bank on Thursday said it had approved an initial $1.9 billion in emergency funds for coronavirus response operations in 25 developing countries.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
Koronavirüsün Türkiye'de nasıl yayıldığı belirlendi
201
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sosyal yardım önerileri
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sosyal yardım önerileri
2003
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
Eto'o'dan ırkçı Fransızlara sert cevap
117
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
Çin'in Şenzen şehrinde kedi ve köpek yemek yasaklandı
180
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
Didem Soydan'dan doğum günü fotoğrafı
43
Nusret'ten, Mehmet Öz'e seks sorusu
Nusret'ten, Mehmet Öz'e seks sorusu
201
İzmir'de koronaya aldırmadan otelde parti yaptılar
İzmir'de koronaya aldırmadan otelde parti yaptılar
180
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir