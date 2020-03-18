taraftar değil haberciyiz
EU approves 30-day travel ban as coronavirus spreads

Many EU states have reintroduced border controls or completely closed the borders to prevent the spread of the virus which severely disrupts the EU’s internal market.

AA | 18.03.2020 - 09:38..
The European Union on Tuesday approved a 30-day ban for non-essential travel to its 27 member states for people from non-member nations, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The EU heads of state and government held a three-hour videoconference to discuss the bloc’s further steps against the spread of the virus and preventing the economic fallout.

"EU NATIONALS WILL RECEIVE HELP TO RETURN HOME"

The travel to the EU for non-EU citizens will be restricted for 30 days, which can be extended. “All EU nationals will receive help to return home, the European Council’s President Charles Michel announced at a news conference.

UK nationals still can enter the EU’s territory, as they are considered as EU nationals during the post-Brexit transition period till the end of this year, the European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen clarified at the same news conference.

Citizens of the European countries that are members of the Schengen zone can also enter the EU.

EU leaders also welcomed the European Commission’s proposals on economic measures and reassuring the provision of goods between European states by creating special green lanes at borders for lorries carrying food and healthcare equipment, von der Leyen said.

EU leaders also agreed to hold a videoconference every week to discuss the latest developments as part of its the fight against the virus.

Coronavirus spreads across US
Coronavirus has reached all 50 states, authorities reported on Tuesday and the US death toll passed 100.
Israeli envoy to Germany tests positive
Israel's embassy in Berlin was closed as of March 13, while all diplomats in the Embassy were quarantined in their homes.
Chinese researchers take blood group patterns
In the latest study, researchers found that people with blood 0 seem more resistant to coronavirus infection.
Spain reports 182 deaths in a day, total toll reaches 491
Spain's confirmed case number surges to over 11,000, with virus-killing 491 people so far.
