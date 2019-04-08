taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6937
Euro
6.42095
Altın
1300.115
Borsa
97228
Gram Altın
238.073

EU calls for de-escalation in Libya

On Thursday, east Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar launched military campaign to recapture Tripoli from Government of National Accord (GNA).

AA | 08.04.2019 - 17:38..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

EU foreign policy chief on Monday called on the Libyan leaders and military figures to reduce tension and return to the negotiation table.

"INCREASINGLY WORRYING"

Federica Mogherini made a doorstep statement regarding the recent escalations in Libya before attending the EU Foreign Council meeting being held in Luxembourg. "Libyan parties should avoid further military action and escalation and return to political negotiations and track," she said. She added that the civilians and wounded people should be evacuated from capital Tripoli, adding the recent escalations were "increasingly worrying."

EU calls for de-escalation in Libya

On Thursday, east Libya-based commander Khalifa Haftar launched a military campaign to recapture Tripoli from the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of Muammar Gaddafi after four decades in power. Since then, the country’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power: one in the eastern city of Al-Bayda, to which Haftar is linked, and another in Tripoli.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

Mustafa Tuna'nın izleri Ankara Belediyesi'nden siliniyor

232
Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

Erdoğan'dan Rusya ziyareti öncesi açıklamalar

1292
Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

Hekimbaşı Salih Efendi Yalısı'nın son hali

8
Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

Honda Türkiye'den çıkıyor

175
YEREL SEÇİM 2019

YEREL SEÇİM 2019

0
Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

Acun Ilıcalı Miami'de görüntülendi

89
İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

İstanbul Havalimanı'na taksi ücretleri

137
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir