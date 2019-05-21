taraftar değil haberciyiz
EU calls Iran to avoid provocations after Trump's tweet

EU warns against any further escalation in the Middle East region in light of increased tensions between the US and Iran.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 11:17..
The European Commission on Monday called on the US and Iran to “avoid provocations” that will cause further destabilization in the region.

“The region does not need any further elements of destabilization. This is something that we have been saying consistently,” said Maja Kocijancic, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokeswoman. Kocijancic’s remarks came after Donald Trump’s tweet, which said: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Stating that she would not comment on “any particular tweet”, Kocijancic noted: “Any provocations must be avoided and all efforts should be made to defuse tensions.”

Over the past few weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated as the US deployed a carrier strike group and bomber task force to the Middle East, citing an imminent threat from Iran.

Last week, The New York Times cited intelligence sources as saying that Iran had recently deployed military vessels armed with missile-launchers in the Gulf, raising fears of possible conflict.

