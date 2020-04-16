taraftar değil haberciyiz
EU chief apologizes to Italy for coronavirus response

It is true that too many were not there when Italy needed help, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

EU chief apologizes to Italy for coronavirus response

The European Union is sorry for the way it treated Italy amid its coronavirus crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today in the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen noted that apologies have meaning only if behavior changes afterwards.

ITALY IS THE WORST-HIT COUNTRY IN EUROPE

"It is true that too many were not there when Italy needed help from the start. And yes, it is right that Europe as a whole apologizes from the bottom of its heart." she stated.

Italy, which has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country, said on Thursday its toll had risen by 760 over the last 24 hours to 13,915, slightly up on a day earlier. The number of new cases was steady, growing by 4,668 to 115,242.

Italy, which has recorded more coronavirus deaths than any other country, said on Thursday its toll had risen to 21,645. The number of new cases was steady, growing by 105,418 to 165,155.

