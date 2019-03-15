taraftar değil haberciyiz
EU condemns terror attacks in New Zealand

‘Attacks on places of worship are attacks on all of us,’ says EU’s foreign policy chief.

AA | 15.03.2019 - 15:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
The European Union and NATO on Friday extended condolences over the loss of lives in terror attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

"WE WILL COOPERATE ON COUNTER-TERRORISM"

“We stand in full solidarity with the people and authorities of New Zealand at this extremely difficult time and stand ready to support in any way, including by strengthening our cooperation on counter-terrorism,” the EU High Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

Underlining that “attacks on places of worship are attacks on all of us who value diversity and freedom of religion and expression”, Mogherini said such acts “strengthen our resolve to tackle, together with the whole international community, the global challenges of terrorism, extremism and hatred.”

New Zealand terror attack WATCH

Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament, wrote on Twitter: “Images of the terrorist attack in #New Zealand leave one speechless. Racist hatred and folly have struck innocent victims murdered for worshipping in mosques. Solidarity with loved ones and prayers for all victims.”

