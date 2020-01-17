EU could send troops to Libya, Italian premier says

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that the European Union (EU) could send troops to Libya to maintain peace after the ceasefire between the parties.

"WE WILL CONSIDER THE POSSIBILITIES"

The Prime Minister of Italy, evaluating the agenda of the Libyan conference in Berlin Giuseppe Conte, “Sending troops to Libya is one of the possibilities we will consider. But we should try to direct the situation to a peaceful solution by comparing our positions.” said.

Ansa news agency quoted Conte as saying “Once the military option is set aside, the efforts to send mediation and peacekeepers to Libya will become an option. We can say that we are open to this.” used the phrase.

Libyan National Army Commander Caliph HafterStating that the news that Berlin is ready to participate in the Berlin conference is a ‘good signal’, Conte said that the future of Libya should be discussed with the participation of representatives of this country.