The EU will assess the US president’s decision to restrict all travel from Europe in a bid to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the European Council said on Thursday.

"EU TAKES ALL NECESSARY MEASURES"

“Economic disruption must be avoided,” said Charles Michel on Twitter, adding that EU is taking “all necessary measures” to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are similar to those Trump issued on China and Iran in January and February, respectively.