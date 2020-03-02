EU Council president to visi Greece-Turkey border

European Council President Charles Michel will visit the Greek-Turkish border Tuesday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

HE DECLARED SUPPORT FOR GREECE TO "PROTECT" EU BORDERS

In a Twitter post Sunday, Michel hailed Greece for its "efforts to protect" the frontiers of Europe. "Support for Greek efforts to protect the European borders. Closely monitoring the situation on the ground. I will be visiting the Greek-Turkish border on Tuesday with @PrimeministerGR Mitsotakis," he said.

On Feb. 27, 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and tens of others injured in an airstrike by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib province, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria just across Turkey’s southern border.

Meanwhile, migrants have gathered at the Turkish-Greek border in front of the Pazarkule border point -- a buffer zone surrounded by a barbed wire barrier set up by Greek security forces.

Greek border security occasionally uses tear gas and rubber bullets to prevent migrants from entering its territory.

Some migrants have moved to border villages in order to cross via the Meric River, while others are waiting in the buffer zone, hoping the border gate will be opened.