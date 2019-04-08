taraftar değil haberciyiz
EU extends rights sanctions on Iran until April 2020

The Council today extended until 13 April 2020 its restrictive measures responding to serious human rights violations in Iran.

AA | 08.04.2019 - 14:58..
The Council of the European Union on Monday extended by one-year sanctions in response to “serious human rights violations in Iran.”

THE SANCTIONS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED

The sanctions were extended until 13 April 2020, according to a press release issued by the Council. The sanctions include “a travel ban and an asset freeze against 82 people and one entity”, and “a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications.”

These measures were first put in place in 2011 and have been extended ever since on an annual basis. On Jan 16, 2016, the Council had lifted all nuclear-related economic and financial EU sanctions against Iran.

