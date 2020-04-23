taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.9377
Euro
7.5197
Altın
1733.34
Borsa
98170.98
Gram Altın
387.883
Bitcoin
52218.12

EU leaders to gather to discuss corona recovery plan

Two weeks ago, eurozone finance ministers managed to strike a deal on a €540-billion financial plan to immediately support workers, businesses and healthcare systems.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et

EU leaders to gather to discuss corona recovery plan

EU countries have on Thursday begun discussing a long-term economic recovery plan from the novel coronavirus pandemic in a videoconference on the bloc's 2021-2027 budget.

In a fourth meeting in seven weeks, EU heads of states and government virtually came together to discuss coronavirus restrictions.

RECOVERY PLAN WILL BE ESTABLISHED

The prime ministers and the presidents are to set the main guidelines for a recovery plan to help the European economy emerge from severe damage caused by the outbreak.

Mediterranean countries have been insisting over the past month on launching an EU-wide reconstruction program financed by all members. Other countries have refused the proposal in fear of ending up being permanently responsible for financing the highly indebted southern countries.

EU leaders to gather to discuss corona recovery plan

Reports have emerged that a recovery fund will be linked to the next seven-year budget in a European Commission proposal.

A possible scenario is to use the so-called solidarity clause of the EU Treaty to allow the European Commission to take a loan from financial markets to be redistributed between member states. It is yet unclear whether the recovery support would take the form of a grant or loan to be repaid later.

İlginizi Çekebilir
China to donate $30 million to WHO against corona fight
Chinese spokesman announced that the country to donate an additional $30 million in cash to the World Health Organization to support the global fight against the disease.
Las Vegas mayor offers city as coronavirus control group
Nevada, where Las Vegas is located, has registered around 4,000 cases and over 160 deaths.
Italy’s virus epicenter Lombardy starts own corona tests
The tests in Lombardy will be carried out initially on people in voluntary quarantine, either because they have influenza-like symptoms often seen in coronavirus patients.
British economy crumbles under coronavirus pandemic
UK will issue 180 billion pounds ($222 billion) of government debt between May and July, more than it had previously planned for the entire financial year.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
253
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
1417
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
87
23 Nisan’larda liderlerin koltuğuna oturan çocuklar büyüdü
23 Nisan’larda liderlerin koltuğuna oturan çocuklar büyüdü
90
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
496
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
593
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
77
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir