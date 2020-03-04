taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
EU ministers promise aid to Greece

Commission Head Ursula Von der Leyen announced additional aid of 700 million euros ($782.95 million) to help Greece deal with the migrant crisis.

REUTERS | 04.03.2020 - 09:21..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
European Union officials on Tuesday promised more cash for Greece during a visit to its border with Turkey which tens of thousands of migrants and refugees have been trying for days to breach.

"WE WILL HOLD THE LINE"

Greek riot police have used tear gas against the migrants at its Kastanies border post, while the coastguard has tried to stop boats transporting migrants to Greece’s Aegean islands. A Syrian boy died on Monday after his boat capsized in the area.

EU ministers promise aid to Greece

“The situation at our border is not only an issue for Greece to manage, it is the responsibility of Europe as a whole,” the head of the EU’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, told a news conference at Kastanies.

EU ministers promise aid to Greece

“We will hold the line and our unity will prevail,” she said after touring the area with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the heads of the European Council and Parliament.

EU ministers promise aid to Greece

