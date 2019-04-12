taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.741
Euro
6.50245
Altın
1293.825
Borsa
96003.99
Gram Altın
240.098

EU pays €2B to support refugees in Turkey

1.5 million refugees were reached through monthly cash transfer for basic needs, says EU Facilities for Refugees in Turkey.

AA | 12.04.2019 - 17:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. Economy
Whatsapp ile paylaş

EU has paid out more than €2 billion (2.3 billion) to support refugees and host communities in Turkey, according to the third annual report of EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey.

€2 BILLION HAVE BEEN PAID

The implementation of the facility further accelerated in 2018 and its €6 billion budget (for 2016-2019) has now been fully mobilized, the report said. "Since the facility's launch in March 2016, 84 projects in the areas of humanitarian assistance, education, healthcare and socio-economic support were contracted and are delivering tangible results on the ground and improving the lives of refugees and host communities in Turkey," it said.

EU pays €2B to support refugees in Turkey

According to the report, some 1.5 million refugees were reached through monthly cash transfer for their basic needs, 470,000 children attended school and over 5 million primary healthcare consultations delivered.

EU pays €2B to support refugees in Turkey

The EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey was set up in 2015 in response to the EU Council’s call for additional funding to support Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The facility mainly focuses on humanitarian assistance, education, health, municipal infrastructure, and socioeconomic support. Turkey currently hosts almost 4 million registered refugees  out of which nearly 3.6 million are Syrians.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çamlıca Camii doldu

Çamlıca Camii doldu

550
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu'ndan Fransız parlamentere ayar

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu'ndan Fransız parlamentere ayar

790
Karamollaoğlu hedefine Çamlıca Camii'ni aldı

Karamollaoğlu hedefine Çamlıca Camii'ni aldı

1174
Abdullah Gül, 31 Mart seçimleriyle ilgili konuştu

Abdullah Gül, 31 Mart seçimleriyle ilgili konuştu

458
Ankara Garı'na dev Atatürk posteri asıldı

Ankara Garı'na dev Atatürk posteri asıldı

492
Müzelerdeki fahiş fiyatlar

Müzelerdeki fahiş fiyatlar

280
Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Avrupa Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

9
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir