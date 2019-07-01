taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7274
Euro
6.4911
Altın
1387.84
Borsa
96485.32
Gram Altın
255.826

EU president to be elected on July 3

The EU leaders summit kicked off on Sunday in Brussels where they discussed the possible candidates for the top positions in the 28-nation bloc.

AA | 01.07.2019 - 08:49..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Choice of president of EU Parliament entirely independent of Council of Member States

The EU Parliament will elect its own president on July 3 "irrespective" of the European Council, the bloc's Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Sunday. "The choice of the President of the Parliament is entirely independent of the Council of the Member States," said Tajani, whose term ends in July.

NEW TERM IN THE PARLIAMENT

Following the meeting with the 28-nation bloc leaders at the EU Leaders Summit in Brussels, Tajani told a news conference that the presidential candidate of the political group that received the most votes in parliamentary elections should be appointed to this position.

EU president to be elected on July 3

The principle for choosing the next commission president is the "lead candidate principle", he said, adding that the precedent for the system was set five years ago when Jean-Claude Juncker was elected as commission president. “He was the lead candidate of the group that won the election in 2014 and was immediately recognized as the winner,” he said.

The new term of the EU Parliament will begin with a one-week General Assembly session in Strasbourg on July 2.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

84
Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

271
Erdoğan: Trump'tan S-400 için yaptırım duymadım

Erdoğan: Trump'tan S-400 için yaptırım duymadım

135
John Obi Mikel Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

John Obi Mikel Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

29
İmar Barışı ödemeleri için uzatılma kararı

İmar Barışı ödemeleri için uzatılma kararı

75
Libya Ordusu: Türk İHA’sını düşürdük

Libya Ordusu: Türk İHA’sını düşürdük

23
Bursa'da 1 ton bamya yola savruldu

Bursa'da 1 ton bamya yola savruldu

13
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir