taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7757
Euro
6.3616
Altın
1462.14
Borsa
103972.36
Gram Altın
271.367
Bitcoin
50685.89

EU says Israeli settlement food products must be marked

According to the EU, Israel’s settlement policy is illegal and violates international law.

AA | 13.11.2019 - 09:27..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Consumers in EU countries should soon be able to see if foodstuffs come from Israeli-occupied territories, and then decide to buy them or not, under a new court ruling.

"CONSUMERS MUST KNOW THEY COME FROM OCCUPIED AREAS"

In a case two Israeli companies opened against France, the EU’s top court said Tuesday that food products from the occupied territories must be marked as such.

"Foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied, where those foodstuffs come from an Israeli settlement within that territory, by the indication of that provenance," the court said in its ruling.

EU says Israeli settlement food products must be marked

Roughly 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live on more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

EU says Israeli settlement food products must be marked

The Palestinians want these territories -- along with the Gaza Strip -- for the establishment of a future Palestinian state. International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
BDDK'nın yetkileri Merkez Bankası'na devredildi

BDDK'nın yetkileri Merkez Bankası'na devredildi

65
HDP'li 4 belediyeye kayyum

HDP'li 4 belediyeye kayyum

134
Antalyaspor, Bülent Korkmaz ile yollarını ayırdı

Antalyaspor, Bülent Korkmaz ile yollarını ayırdı

34
ABD Temsilciler Meclisi'nden Trump'a: Erdoğan'la konuşma

ABD Temsilciler Meclisi'nden Trump'a: Erdoğan'la konuşma

72
Suriye topraklarından petrol fışkırıyor

Suriye topraklarından petrol fışkırıyor

95
Rusya, Türk vatandaşlarını uzaya götürecek

Rusya, Türk vatandaşlarını uzaya götürecek

100
Cumhurbaşkanı Avn'ın sözleri, Lübnanlıları sokağa döktü

Cumhurbaşkanı Avn'ın sözleri, Lübnanlıları sokağa döktü

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir