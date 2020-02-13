taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0493
Euro
6.5856
Altın
1575.01
Borsa
120048.74
Gram Altın
306.055
Bitcoin
63490.55

EU should take principled stand against terror, Erdoğan says

Last week, Turkey condemned the European Parliament for holding an event attended by ringleaders of the PKK terror group and its supporters.

AA | 13.02.2020 - 09:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called on the EU and other European countries to take a “principled and honorable” stand against terrorism.

TERRORISTS WERE INVITED EU CONFERENCE

Erdoğan spoke at a meeting in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras where he said no treacherous activities against Turkey would succeed either on the field or at the table.

Erdogan said last month’s Belgian court ruling that blocked the prosecution of 36 suspects linked to YPG/PKK terrorist group reflected the “insincere, unprincipled and distorted” stance of the EU and the European countries on terrorism.

EU should take principled stand against terror, Erdoğan says

The European Union, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Kurds conference was held in Brussels last Wednesday.

Some leaders of the terror group -- Adem Uzun, Remzi Kartal and Zubeyir Aydar -- who are in the red category of Turkey’s wanted terrorist list -- were in attendance of the conference.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Assad regime troops neutralized by Turkish Armed Forces
Turkish troops are in Idlib, nominally a cease-fire zone, under a deal between Turkey and Russia, as part of an anti-terror and peace mission.
US takes Turkey's concerns in Idlib seriously
Turkey is a key player in regional security issues. We continue to engage with them,' says State Dept. official.
President Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call over attacks
The phone call comes in wake of regime attacks on Turkish troops in Syria; presidents agree to hold more consultations.
Turkey to push back Syrian regime forces, Erdoğan says
Speaking at AK Party parliamentary group, President Erdoğan said that Turkey was determined to hit back Assad regime forces from observation posts in Syria by end-February.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çin'de Sosyal Kredi Sistemi dönemi başlıyor
Çin'de Sosyal Kredi Sistemi dönemi başlıyor
75
Netanyahu seçim öncesi Araplarla yakınlaşma çabasında
Netanyahu seçim öncesi Araplarla yakınlaşma çabasında
23
Altuğ Verdi'nin şehit edilmesine ilişkin 27 gözaltı kararı
Altuğ Verdi'nin şehit edilmesine ilişkin 27 gözaltı kararı
47
Ruslar İdlib'e giden Türk konvoyunu izliyor
Ruslar İdlib'e giden Türk konvoyunu izliyor
100
Erol Bulut: Tarih yazdık
Erol Bulut: Tarih yazdık
57
Merkel'in partisinin genel başkanı istifa etti
Merkel'in partisinin genel başkanı istifa etti
22
Kapalı Maraş için yeni adım
Kapalı Maraş için yeni adım
34
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir