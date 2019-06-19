taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8725
Euro
6.5765
Altın
1344.3
Borsa
94218.7
Gram Altın
254.187

EU threatens Turkey over drilling activities

After European Council expresses concern over Turkey's so-called 'illegal' drilling activities in Mediterranean, Turkish gov’t released a statement condemning the decision.

AA | 19.06.2019 - 09:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The European Union will consider taking "appropriate" measures against Turkey over its gas drilling activities in Cyprus’ offshore maritime zone, according to a press release by the General Affairs Council (GAC) Tuesday.

"ILLEGAL" DRILLING ACTIVITIES

The news came as Cyprus and Greece put pressure on EU countries to take action against Turkey over its announced intention to drill for gas in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. "The Council expresses serious concerns over Turkey's current illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and deplores that Turkey has not yet responded to the European Union's repeated calls to cease such activities," GAC said in a statement after a meeting of ministers in Luxembourg.

EU threatens Turkey over drilling activities

"EU PRODUCED CONCLUSIONS IN A PARTISAN WAY"

Turkey condemned a statement Tuesday by the European Union’s General Affairs Council, saying it produced conclusions in a "partisan way".

"The Council expresses serious concerns over Turkey's current illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean," the GAC said following a meeting of ministers in Luxembourg. "It deplores that Turkey has not yet responded to the European Union's repeated calls to cease such activities. The Council underlines the serious immediate negative impact that such illegal actions have across the range of EU-Turkey relations."

EU threatens Turkey over drilling activities

By accepting the Greek Cypriot Administration as an EU member, "the EU is now demeaning Turkey-EU relations over the Cyprus issue and becoming a hostage of it," the ministry said.

EU threatens Turkey over drilling activities

It added that the EU’s conclusions are biased and unrealistic. "Turkey continues to stand for peace and stability in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, as in all the surrounding seas," the ministry stated.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Zerrin Özer hastaneye kaldırıldı

Zerrin Özer hastaneye kaldırıldı

53
Ruslar Türkiye'nin en ucuz ve en popüler yerlerini yazdı

Ruslar Türkiye'nin en ucuz ve en popüler yerlerini yazdı

21
İstanbul'un göbeğinde maganda dehşeti

İstanbul'un göbeğinde maganda dehşeti

79
Derecik'ten Hakurk'taki PKK hedeflerine füze atışı

Derecik'ten Hakurk'taki PKK hedeflerine füze atışı

60
Yavuz sondaj gemisi yola çıkıyor

Yavuz sondaj gemisi yola çıkıyor

60
Milyonluk traktör fabrikasında yağma

Milyonluk traktör fabrikasında yağma

54
Bilgisayar başında fazla vakit geçiren oğlunu öldürdü

Bilgisayar başında fazla vakit geçiren oğlunu öldürdü

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir