EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees

Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Turkey’s Edirne province – bordering Greece and Bulgaria – to make their way to Europe.

AA | 11.03.2020 - 17:41..
EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees

The EU on Wednesday said they expect Greece to investigate violence against refugees and asylum seekers at the country’s borders.

“We do expect the Greek authorities to investigate any allegations of illegal practices or violence,” Adalbert Jahnz, European Commission spokesman, told a press briefing.

"GREECE IS FACING A DIFFICULT TASK"

“The Greek authorities are facing a difficult task in dealing with an exceptional situation. However, they have to do so in full compliance of fundamental rights and acting in a proportionate way,” he added.

EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees

Jahnz also said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson will visit Greece on Thursday to discuss the refugee situation among other issues.

Greek police fire at refugees WATCH

Turkey recently announced that it would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe.

EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees

The Greek reaction to asylum seekers has been harsh, with many battered, attacked, or tear-gassed, and several killed by Greek forces.

EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees

With 3.7 million Syrian migrants in Turkey already, more than any other country in the world, and some 1 million poised across the border in Idlib, Syria, Ankara says it cannot absorb another refugee wave.

EU wants Greece to investigate police violence against refugees

