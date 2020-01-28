Europe faces fear as coronavirus spreads in the continent

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,500 globally, most of them in China.

GERMANY REPORTED FIRST VIRUS CASE

Germany confirmed the first case of fatal coronavirus in the country.

A patient living in a town south of Munich was diagnosed with the virus, the Bavarian State Ministry of Health and Care announced late Monday. He was placed in isolation in a hospital and remained in good condition, the ministry said in a statement.

Officials did not say how the man was infected with the coronavirus and if he had recently traveled to China's Wuhan city, where the outbreak originated earlier this month.

Over 4,500 individuals have contracted the virus worldwide. As well as France and Germany, Canada, US, Australia and Malaysia have confirmed their cases.

Scientists have yet to fully understand the destructive potential of the new virus.