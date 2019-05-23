taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1461
Euro
6.8673
Altın
1275.03
Borsa
83675.33
Gram Altın
251.729

Europe to hold parliamentary vote

European Parliament elections will test the strength of far-right populism as well.

REUTERS | 23.05.2019 - 09:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Europe to hold parliamentary vote

Europeans start voting on Thursday in four days of elections to the EU parliament that will influence not just Brussels policy for the next five years.

Matteo Salvini’s League may pip the Christian Democrats of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the bloc’s power broker beset by nationalists to her right, to become the biggest single party in the 751-seat chamber.

RIGHT-WING PARTIES ARE ON THE RISE

Right-wing ruling parties in Poland and Hungary, defying Brussels over curbs to judicial and media independence, will also return eurosceptic lawmakers on Sunday.

Europe to hold parliamentary vote

The anti-EU Brexit Party could also finish in first place in Britain — though the circumstances surrounding the election there are verging on the absurd. Britons will kick off the voting on Thursday two months after they were supposed to have left the EU. They will be choosing 73 MEPs who cannot be sure of even taking their seats in July.

Europe to hold parliamentary vote

The results should be clear by late on Sunday, ushering in weeks of bargaining among parties to form a stable majority in the Parliament, and among national leaders to choose successors to Juncker and other top EU officials.

Many expect a clash as early as Tuesday, when leaders meeting in Brussels are likely to snub Parliament’s demands that one of the newly elected lawmakers should run the EU executiv

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran lideri Hamaney nükleer anlaşmaya inanmıyordum dedi

İran lideri Hamaney nükleer anlaşmaya inanmıyordum dedi

31
Hazal Kaya: Hamileyim

Hazal Kaya: Hamileyim

33
ABD'den Orta Doğu'ya 10 bin asker gönderme planı

ABD'den Orta Doğu'ya 10 bin asker gönderme planı

103
Baran'ın ölümünde müteahhit tutuklandı

Baran'ın ölümünde müteahhit tutuklandı

22
Yarasa Komandolar gece atlayışı gerçekleştirdi

Yarasa Komandolar gece atlayışı gerçekleştirdi

49
Saadet Lideri Karamollaoğlu: S-400 tavrını doğru buluyorum

Saadet Lideri Karamollaoğlu: S-400 tavrını doğru buluyorum

94
İngiltere'ye bin kişilik cami açıldı

İngiltere'ye bin kişilik cami açıldı

64
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir