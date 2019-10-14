European Commission approves rescue aid to Thomas Cook

The EU said on Monday in a statement it has approved its decision to grant Condor, a subsidiary of collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook, a total amount of 380 million euros ($419 million).

FOR CONTINUATION OF AIR SERVICES

"The measure will contribute to ensuring the orderly continuation of air transport services and avoid disruptions for passengers," it added.

The statement also noted the strict conditions attached to the loan, saying after six months, the loan will either be fully repaid or Condor will carry out a comprehensive restructuring to ensure its long-run viability.

Faced an acute liquidity shortage, Condor applied for the loan after British Thomas Cook halted its operations.

On Sept. 23, the UK Civil Aviation Authority announced that Thomas Cook, one of Britain’s biggest holiday operators and airline, has "ceased trading with immediate affect".