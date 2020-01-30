European Parliament approves UK's Brexit deal

The European Parliament on Wednesday ratified the Brexit deal reached between the EU and the UK paving the way for Britain's exit from the bloc after more than 40 years of membership.

"A GREAT NATION LEAVING THE EU"

After nearly three years of deadlocked negotiations and severe turmoil in British politics, the European Union and the United Kingdom finally agreed on the terms of the withdrawal agreement last October.

Following the British parliament’s approval, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel signed the document last week. “If we could stop Brexit by voting no today, I would be the first to recommend it”, Guy Verhofstad, the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, said at the debate before the vote.

The Belgian politician also expressed his deep regret over a “great nation leaving” the EU. “Brexit is a failure of the Union”, which needs to be reformed as a consequence, Verhofstad added.

Friday, Jan. 31, marks the end of political negotiations between the U.K. and EU, while tough negotiations on future trade relations are yet to start.

The partners are supposed to agree on the terms of economic cooperation in an 11-month transition period. For the moment, an agreement seems to be out of reach as the EU finds British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s propositions unacceptable.

73 British members of the European Parliament will have their last working day on Thursday as the UK will not be able to keep any seats after Brexit.