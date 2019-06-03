European Union calls for democratic transition in Sudan

The European Union on Monday called on Sudanese military officials to transfer power to civilians.

HUMAN RIGHTS SHOULD BE RESPECTED

“Any decision to intensify the use of force can only derail the political process. The European Union’s priority remains the rapid transfer of power to a civilian authority,” said Maja Kocijancic, the EU foreign affairs and security policy spokeswoman. Kocijancic said the EU has been following the incidents closely, including the attacks on civilian protesters. “We call on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to act responsibly and respect people’s right to express their concerns,” she added.

At least 13 protesters were killed and scores of others injured as Sudanese security forces moved in to clear the main protest camp near the army headquarters in Khartoum.

In early April, Sudan’s military establishment deposed President Omar al-Bashir following months of popular demonstrations against his 30-year rule. The TMC is now overseeing a two-year transitional period during which it has pledged to hold presidential elections. Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the TMC relinquish power at the earliest possible date to a civilian authority.