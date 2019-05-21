taraftar değil haberciyiz
European Union opens world’s second largest mission in Kenyan

The EU on Tuesday opened its second-largest embassy in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 15:03..
The embassy was officially opened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini who held a joint news conference with Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

THE SECOND LARGE EMBASSY HAS BEEN OPENED

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that unveiling of the new embassy is proof of Kenya's pivotal role as a regional hub and gateway to East and Central Africa.

European Union opens world's second largest mission in Kenyan

Speaking to local media, Mogherini said: “We see Kenya as not only a gateway to the region and to Africa but also as an important hub. I was pleased to inaugurate our new EU embassy here in Nairobi; it is the second largest in the world and this is not by coincidence.” She noted that during her meeting with Juma they discussed trade, blue economy and regional security matters.

Mogherini arrived in Nairobi following a visit to Mogadishu, Somalia.

