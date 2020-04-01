taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6545
Euro
7.2785
Altın
1595.36
Borsa
89554.41
Gram Altın
341.003
Bitcoin
41852.05

EU's unemployment rate stands at 6.5 percent in February

According to the Eurostat, the figure indicates the lowest unemployment recorded in the EU since the start of the monthly unemployment series in 2000.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

EU's unemployment rate stands at 6.5 percent in February

The EU's unemployment rate stood at 6.5% in February, down from 6.9% in the same month last year, the bloc's statistical office reported on Wednesday.

"This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU since the start of the monthly unemployment series in February 2000," Eurostat said in a press release.

HIGHEST RATES WERE RECORDED IN GREECE

Estimating that 13.984 million men and women in the EU were unemployed last February, it said that compared with February 2019, unemployment fell by 784,000.

Czechia, Poland and the Netherlands posted record-low unemployment rates with 2%, 2.9% and 2.9%, respectively, in the month.

The highest rates were seen in Greece with 16.3%, and in Spain with 13.6% in the same month.

EU's unemployment rate stands at 6.5 percent in February

"Compared with a year ago, the unemployment rate fell in 19 Member States, remained stable in Germany and Portugal," read the press release. "It increased Czechia (from 1.9% to 2.0%), Romania (from 3.8% to 3.9%), Luxembourg (from 5.4% to 5.7%), Estonia (from 4.2% to 4.7% between January 2019 and January 2020), Lithuania (from 6.0% to 6.6%) and Sweden (from 6.6% to 7.2%)," it added.

Eurostat data also indicated there were some 2.73 million of unemployed comprised young people under 25 years old in the EU27 in January, making for a youth unemployment rate of 14.9%.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus deaths continue rising in Israel
The Health Ministry said 233 new infections were recorded and 97 patients are in critical condition.
Former Marseille chief dies after contracting coronavirus
Pape Diouf had been hospitalized in his native Senegal and was placed under respiratory assistance on Saturday after his illness became serious.
China reports fewer new coronavirus cases
Local media reported that 7 coronavirus patients lost their lives on Tuesday.
Trump hails medical staff's efforts fighting coronavirus
Speaking at the White House, US President Trump warned of very painful two weeks over coronavirus outbreak.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
706
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
859
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
77
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
995
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
KKTC'de koronaya karşı sokağa çıkma yasağı uygulanıyor
63
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
96
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
Trump: Hastanelere giden sağlık çalışanları asker gibiydi
66
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir