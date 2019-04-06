taraftar değil haberciyiz
Evacuates six towns over flooding: Iran

At least 70 people have been killed by torrential flooding in Iran.

AA | 06.04.2019 - 15:05..
Iranian authorities on Saturday ordered the evacuation of six towns due to floods in the southwestern Khuzestan province, according to state television.

A FLOOD ALERT

"Rescue teams are transferring locals to nearby shelters, including three military installations," Governor Gholamreza Shariati said.

Evacuates six towns over flooding: Iran

The evacuation order came in anticipation of possible torrential rains and flooding.

Evacuates six towns over flooding: Iran

The governor said the discharge of dam water and reservoirs taking place as part of the emergency procedures would lead to a higher level of flood. He asserted that such measures are necessary to prevent the collapse of dams.

Evacuates six towns over flooding: Iran

Iranian authorities estimate that at least 70 people have been killed by the ongoing wave of torrential flooding across Iran.

