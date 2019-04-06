Evacuates six towns over flooding: Iran

Iranian authorities on Saturday ordered the evacuation of six towns due to floods in the southwestern Khuzestan province, according to state television.

A FLOOD ALERT

"Rescue teams are transferring locals to nearby shelters, including three military installations," Governor Gholamreza Shariati said.

The evacuation order came in anticipation of possible torrential rains and flooding.

The governor said the discharge of dam water and reservoirs taking place as part of the emergency procedures would lead to a higher level of flood. He asserted that such measures are necessary to prevent the collapse of dams.

Iranian authorities estimate that at least 70 people have been killed by the ongoing wave of torrential flooding across Iran.