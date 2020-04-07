taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7603
Euro
7.3819
Altın
1653.29
Borsa
94591.72
Gram Altın
357.668
Bitcoin
49465.51

Evangelists find 'new way' to kill coronavirus

US’ evangelist pastor Kenneth Copeland has appeared in a video where he reveals the cure for the coronavirus is to blow the wind of God on it.

Haber Merkezi |
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Evangelists find 'new way' to kill coronavirus

Texas evangelist Kenneth Copeland 'blew the wind of God' in coronavirus prayer claiming the pandemic would be 'destroyed' by warm winds in a sermon.

"YOU ARE DESTROYED FOREVER"

The 83-year-old evangelist pastor released the short prayer on video which explains how warm winds and heat and 'blowing the virus away' will bring a timely end to the pandemic.

In a recent sermon to send the disease from away, Copeland blew into the camera and said: "I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever, and you'll never be back. Thank you, God. Let it happen. Cause it to happen."

Evangelist pastor 'destroys' coronavirus by blowing wind of God WATCH

İlginizi Çekebilir
Norway says coronavirus epidemic under control
The Norwegian government announced three weeks ago emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens.
Turkey destroys PKK-planted explosives in Bitlis province
5 kgs of explosives in Bitlis, southeastern Turkey were destroyed bu Turkish security forces.
700 hospital workers infected by coronavirus in Detroit
With nearly 370,000 cases, the US has become the country with the most confirmed coronavirus infections across world.
Death toll climbs to 13,798 in Spain
Despite the problematic data, hospitals in Spain are noticing a downward trend in new cases and ease in overall pressure compared to previous weeks.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
Başörtülü kadının spor yaptığı görüntüler tepki topladı
824
Yarbay olduğunu iddia eden kişiden polise hakaret
Yarbay olduğunu iddia eden kişiden polise hakaret
1297
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
Çin'e koronadan tazminat davaları başlıyor
347
Korona testinden kaçan kişi ölü bulundu
Korona testinden kaçan kişi ölü bulundu
91
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
Boateng, Almanya'ya gitti
83
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
Sancaktepe'deki salgın hastanesinin yapımına başlandı
214
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
Bilim Kurulu üyesi, koronavirüs için tarih verdi
121
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir