Evangelists find 'new way' to kill coronavirus

Texas evangelist Kenneth Copeland 'blew the wind of God' in coronavirus prayer claiming the pandemic would be 'destroyed' by warm winds in a sermon.

"YOU ARE DESTROYED FOREVER"

The 83-year-old evangelist pastor released the short prayer on video which explains how warm winds and heat and 'blowing the virus away' will bring a timely end to the pandemic.

In a recent sermon to send the disease from away, Copeland blew into the camera and said: "I blow the wind of God on you. You are destroyed forever, and you'll never be back. Thank you, God. Let it happen. Cause it to happen."

Evangelist pastor 'destroys' coronavirus by blowing wind of God WATCH

