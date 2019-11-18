taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.73
Euro
6.3388
Altın
1464.93
Borsa
107034.09
Gram Altın
269.953
Bitcoin
48413.42

Ex Bolivian president says he is afraid of civil war

Evo Morales' statement came at a time when the death toll from the political unrest rose to at least 23.

AA | 18.11.2019 - 16:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales said he is "very afraid" that ongoing political unrest, which left at least 23 people dead, will lead the country to a civil war.

"BOLIVIA NEEDS A NATIONAL DIALOGUE"

Morales called for a national dialogue as the only way forward to end the violence and on his followers to not lean towards violence, in an interview with Spanish news agency EFE on Sunday. He also claimed that "the gang members receive $100 per day" to keep up violent protests against him.

Ex Bolivian president says he is afraid of civil war

Opening door to an international mediation with the presence of the UN, EU or Catholic Church, Morales said: "How good it would be if the government of Spain or [Former Spanish President Jose Luis Rodriguez] Zapatero, [Former Uruguayan] President Pepe Mujica or other governments to take role in mediation".

Ex Bolivian president says he is afraid of civil war


He has continued to post on Twitter about the violence in his country, saying 24 -- not 23, like several other reports claim -- have actually been killed for the last several days.

Ex Bolivian president says he is afraid of civil war

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

A Milli Takımımızın EURO 2020 muhtemel rakipleri

143
Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

Bakan Varank ilk yerli balonla uçtu

157
EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

EYT'liler düzenleme konusunda ısrarcı

758
MetroPOLL'ün genel seçim anketi

MetroPOLL'ün genel seçim anketi

344
Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

Kılıçdaroğlu, başörtülü kıza saldırıyı kınadı

308
A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

A Milli Takımımız son maçını kazandı

97
Mustafa Sandal'dan Burcu Esmersoy itirafı

Mustafa Sandal'dan Burcu Esmersoy itirafı

45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir