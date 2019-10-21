taraftar değil haberciyiz
Ex-mayors arrested over PKK terror links in Turkey

Three mayors in Turkey’s Diyarbakır province were arrested as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

AA | 21.10.2019 - 10:34..
Turkish security forces arrested three ex-mayors in the southeastern Diyarbakir province on Monday as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

BEING MEMBER OF A TERRORIST GROUP

Former metropolitan mayor Adnan Selcuk Mızraklı, Kayapinar district mayor Kezban Yılmaz and Bismil district mayor Orhan Ayaz, all from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), are accused of being member of a terrorist group and carrying out terror propaganda.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links; they were all from the HDP, which Turkey's government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group.

Ex-mayors arrested over PKK terror links in TurkeyOrhan Ayaz

Ex-mayors arrested over PKK terror links in TurkeyKezban Yılmaz

Ex-mayors arrested over PKK terror links in TurkeyAdnan Selçuk Mızraklı

