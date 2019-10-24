taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7546
Euro
6.4098
Altın
1490.47
Borsa
100770.71
Gram Altın
276.191
Bitcoin
43058.59

Exhumation of dictator Franco’s remains begins

Work has begun to exhume Franco from the tomb in the Valley of the Fallen where the Spanish dictator has lain since his death in 1975 and to transfer his remains to lie alongside those of his wife.

AA | 24.10.2019 - 14:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco’s remains were exhumed on Thursday from the state mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen where they have lain since his death more than four decades ago.

22 MEMBERS OF THE FRANCO FAMILY HAVE GATHERED IN THE BASILICA

Shortly after 10.30am local time (0930 BST) on Thursday, the Spanish government announced the operation to move his body was under way.

Exhumation of dictator Franco’s remains begins

They were to be taken for reburial alongside the remains of his former wife in a private vault in the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid.

Exhumation of dictator Franco’s remains begins WATCH

Footage showed members of Franco’s family carrying his coffin out of the tomb following the exhumation, which took place behind closed doors.

Exhumation of dictator Franco’s remains begins

Dictator’s body will be moved from the Valley of the Fallen to a cemetery outside Madrid.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Şeyma Subaşı'na ailesinden tepki

Şeyma Subaşı'na ailesinden tepki

284
Erdal Aksünger: PYD terör örgütü değildir

Erdal Aksünger: PYD terör örgütü değildir

598
Çavuşoğlu: Gazze'deki Filistinlilere desteğimiz sürecek

Çavuşoğlu: Gazze'deki Filistinlilere desteğimiz sürecek

277
Devlet Bahçeli'den Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a hediye

Devlet Bahçeli'den Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a hediye

170
AK Parti, yeni vergi taslağının detaylarını açıkladı

AK Parti, yeni vergi taslağının detaylarını açıkladı

416
Rusya, YPG ile canlı bağlantı kurdu

Rusya, YPG ile canlı bağlantı kurdu

196
Türkiye'nin yaptığı anlaşmalar ABD basınında

Türkiye'nin yaptığı anlaşmalar ABD basınında

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir