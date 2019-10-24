Exhumation of dictator Franco’s remains begins

Spanish dictator Francisco Franco’s remains were exhumed on Thursday from the state mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen where they have lain since his death more than four decades ago.

Shortly after 10.30am local time (0930 BST) on Thursday, the Spanish government announced the operation to move his body was under way.

They were to be taken for reburial alongside the remains of his former wife in a private vault in the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid.

Footage showed members of Franco’s family carrying his coffin out of the tomb following the exhumation, which took place behind closed doors.

