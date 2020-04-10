Experts say immune blood plasma treatment shows success

Patients administered blood plasma from donors who overcame the novel coronavirus have partially begun to recover, a Turkish expert said on Friday.

Patients who recover from coronavirus can help others do the same once they test negative for the coronavirus by donating their plasma -- and antibodies for patients in critical condition.

"IMMUNE PLASMA THERAPY USED SUCCESSFULLY IN VIRAL INFECTIONS"

Dr. Ahmet Kizilay from Inonu University in the eastern Malatya province said a 56-year-old patient under intensive care showed no negative reaction when administered plasma in addition to other treatments.

Noting that the patient exhibited signs of partial improvement in both blood parameters and lung capacity, Kizilay said the treatment would be used on other patients for clearer results.

"Immune plasma therapy has been used successfully in viral infections such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), ebola virus, SARS and MERS," he said.