Explosions hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka

Three Sri Lankan churches and three hotels were hit by explosions on Easter Sunday, wounding several people, police sources said.

MORE THAN 52 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony’s Church in Colombo and St Sebastian’s in the town of Negombo just outside the capital. At least 283 people injured in the St Anthony’s blast had been admitted to the Colombo National hospital. Another 52 were reported dead.

A source in the police bomb squad said that one of the explosions was at St Anthony’s Church in Kochcikade, Colombo. “Our people are engaged in evacuating the casualties,” the source said.

Sources from three leading tourist hotels in Colombo also confirmed the explosions but did not give any details. Colombo National hospital said several wounded had been brought in for treatment.

St. Sebastian’s church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo posted pictures of destruction inside the church on its Facebook page, showing blood on pews and the floor, and requested help from the public.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.