Explosives kill 7 in Nigeria

According to the local sources, the attacks are similar to previous terrorist attacks by Boko Haram.

AA | 27.09.2019 - 10:22..
At least seven civilians were killed when a car ran over explosive devices planted on a highway in northeastern Nigeria, according to eyewitnesses and police sources.

NO ONE SURVIVED

A commercial car hit the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Burartai, a remote town in the volatile northeast Borno State late Thursday. "All seven passengers in the black car died. No one survived," Mohammad Miringa, a resident, told Anadolu Agency by phone. "The corpses of the deceased have been evacuated," said a police source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Explosives kill 7 in NigeriaArchive

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident, though it is similar to previous terrorist attacks by Boko Haram, which has carried out violence in the area for a decade.

