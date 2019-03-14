F-35 jets to be delivered to Turkey in November

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Thursday F-35 fighter jets from the US are expected to be delivered in November.

"INFRASTRUCTURE PREPARATION IN MALATYA HAVE BEEN COMPLETED"

"Despite some statements, the process of procuring F-35 jets is working fine. Our pilots and maintenance team continue training in the US," Akar told reporters. "We expect delivery of F-35s in November to [Turkey's eastern] Malatya province. Infrastructure preparations in Malatya have been completed," Akar added.

Ankara is planning to purchase 100 F-35 fighter jets from the US pending congressional approval, and its pilots are currently training on the weapons platform at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Turkish firms also supply the F-35 program with key components, including airframe structures and assemblies, and the center fuselages.