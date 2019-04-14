taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.76735
Euro
6.52865
Altın
1290.485
Borsa
95976.82
Gram Altın
239.354

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users hit by massive outage

Facebook Inc’s social networking site, photo-sharing social network Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp were inaccessible to some users on Sunday, downdetector.com, which monitors outages, showed.

REUTERS | 14.04.2019 - 17:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Tech
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Downdetector.com indicated that there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook at its peak, but that figure dropped to about 2,000 reports.

GEREAT INTERRUPTION

Facebook experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe faced trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than 24 hours.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users hit by massive outage

The outage monitoring website also showed that, at the peak on Sunday, there were more than 3,000 incidents of people reporting issues with WhatsApp and 7,000 with Instagram.

Downdetector.com’s live outage map showed that the issues were mainly in Europe and Asia. Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, tweeting jokes and comments along with the #facebookdown, #whatsappdown and #instagramdown hashtags.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yelda Demirören ile Haluk Kalyoncu evlendi

Yelda Demirören ile Haluk Kalyoncu evlendi

313
Kıraç, İngilizce karşıtı söylemlerine devam etti

Kıraç, İngilizce karşıtı söylemlerine devam etti

433
WhatsApp, Instagram ve Facebook çöktü

WhatsApp, Instagram ve Facebook çöktü

265
Temel Karamolloğlu bir Çamlıca Camii açıklaması daha yaptı

Temel Karamolloğlu bir Çamlıca Camii açıklaması daha yaptı

458
ABD, Türkiye'yi IMF ile tehdit etmeye kalktı

ABD, Türkiye'yi IMF ile tehdit etmeye kalktı

265
Bolu'nun CHP'li başkanı yardımları kesiyor

Bolu'nun CHP'li başkanı yardımları kesiyor

825
AK Parti seçimlerin yenilenmesi için başvuruyu hazırladı

AK Parti seçimlerin yenilenmesi için başvuruyu hazırladı

617
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir