taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8031
Euro
6.586
Altın
1345.42
Borsa
93553.13
Gram Altın
250.277

Facebook suspends pre-installs apps on Huawei

Social media giant won’t allow Huawei to pre-install its apps on smartphones anymore.

REUTERS | 07.06.2019 - 14:08..
  1. Haberler
  2. Tech
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Huawei phone owners will still be able to download and use apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook’s main app itself, and they’ll continue to receive updates through the Play store. Huawei just won’t be able to include them out of the box, which it typically does alongside various other pre-loaded services like Twitter.

AS A PART OF US BAN

Facebook Inc is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a US ban on its purchase of American parts and software.

Facebook suspends pre-installs apps on Huawei

Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates. But new Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.

Smartphone vendors often enter business deals to pre-install popular apps such as Facebook. Apps including Twitter and Booking.com also come pre-installed on Huawei phones in many markets. Twitter Inc declined to comment and Booking Holdings did not respond to a request.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
'İşsizim' diyen vatandaşa belediye başkanının tepkisi

'İşsizim' diyen vatandaşa belediye başkanının tepkisi

664
Neymar'ın ifadesi alındı

Neymar'ın ifadesi alındı

114
Huawei yaptırımına Facebook da katıldı

Huawei yaptırımına Facebook da katıldı

167
Aleyna Tilki yeşil bikinisiyle Bodrum plajlarında

Aleyna Tilki yeşil bikinisiyle Bodrum plajlarında

149
Kırgızlar Ahıskalılara saldırdı

Kırgızlar Ahıskalılara saldırdı

336
Berat Albayrak'ın açıklamalarına Fenerbahçe cevap verdi

Berat Albayrak'ın açıklamalarına Fenerbahçe cevap verdi

464
Akçay'a araç girişleri yasaklandı

Akçay'a araç girişleri yasaklandı

91
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir